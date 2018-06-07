VCTV takes two wins in Tuned-In Canada CCSA Awards

For the third year in a row VCTV has won in the Tune-in Canada CCSA Awards, this time in two categories - Best Content: community channel programming, for the Valemount Fentanyl Forum, and Jennifer Robinson for Best people: on-camera community channel personality.

“I am thrilled and humbled to win this award,” says Robinson. “Michael and I work hard with the tremendous support of the community to raise the profile of Valemount through the Discover Valemount series. It means a lot to have that work recognized.”

VCTV Station Manager Michael Peters affirmed the honour of being recognized, adding that it is a community effort and would not be possible without that support.

“In this era of national television networks, community television has never been more important,” he said.

This is CCSA’s fifth year of awards, and VCTV has won four times.

As in other years, the winners will each receive $1,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice. That means that VCTV wins a total of $2,000 since they won in two categories.

The winners will also be celebrated at CCSA’s annual conference in September to be held in St. Andrew’s by the Sea in New Brunswick.

