New library facility open to the public

Neat and tidy yet warm and inviting, professional yet relaxing, and a whole lot to offer.

That’s the impression when you step into the renovated McBride & District Public Library.

“It took hours and hours of volunteer work to set up,” says Library Director Naomi Balla-Boudreau. And it shows.

Aside from rows and rows of books in the main area, the new facility also includes an open seating and reading area, room enough to host movie nights, a computer lab and hands-on area that is used for events such as Lego Robotics, as well as a Children’s and Teens’ Corner.

It has also extended its lending beyond books to include everything from cameras to soup pots to snow shoes – just ask!

Dianne St. Jean photo