Robson Valley RCMP Reports

RCMP want to remind off-road vehicle owners that since November 1, 2015 all off-road vehicles need to be registered (display a license plate or license sticker) and in some circumstances require third party insurance to operate on public roads, highways and on forest service roads. The fine for no insurance is $598 and the vehicle will be towed.

Operators and riders must have a valid driver’s license to operate an off-road vehicle on public roads, highways and on forest service roads. The fine for no driver’s license is $276, and three points on a driver’s license. In addition parents can face a fine of $138 for allowing an unlicensed minor to drive, and owners of the off-road vehicles can face a $230 fine for allowing the minor to operate an off-road vehicle.

Owners of off-road vehicles can also be held liable for injuries and damages sustained by riders and property if they allow un-licensed operators to drive their machines. For licensing and insurance related information contact your nearest insurance agent.

Forcible confinement and escape

On Friday, June 8 McBride RCMP were contacted by a female who had been forcibly confined in a residence on Museum Road. The female was able to escape, and while in the process was attacked by one of the suspect’s nine pit-bull dogs. Upon being transported to the hospital, the victim advised that the suspect was in possession of numerous firearms. Based on the dynamic nature of the situation members of the North District Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called out to assist in locating the suspect. The suspect, Steven Richard Stewart was arrested without incident and faces a multitude of charges including: unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public good. A search warrant of the residence was executed where numerous firearms, including a loaded sawed off shot-gun were recovered.

Need for discretion in use of social media

RCMP would like to thank residents in the area for their patience and understanding during the above incident. The posting on Facebook of the presence of the ERT team and their location is of concern to members of the McBride Detachment. Although these incidents are rare in the valley, when they do occur, they are tense, dynamic and require the use of police techniques not normally seen in the area. The disclosure of the location of members can not only put the member’s safety in jeopardy but that of the public as well.

Submitted by Cpl. Kyle Ushock, McBride Detachment

Vehicle theft



Cst. Ronald Trimm, who is also a trained Property Crime Examiner, examining the damaged vehicle. Submitted photo

During the early morning hours of June 14 Valemount RCMP responded to a vehicle fire at the rear of the Canoe Valley Recreation Centre and Curling Rink. Upon arrival it was observed that a white Ford pickup truck was engulfed in flames. The local Valemount Fire Department attended to extinguish the blaze. Through police checks the Ford pickup was confirmed stolen out of Prince George.

Subsequently later the same morning a vehicle was stolen from a residence on 8th Avenue and another in the same driveway rummaged through and damage to the steering wheel. The suspects were able to access a set of keys left in the vehicle that also had doors unlocked.

The Valemount RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have security camera footage to report same to the detachment 250-566-4466 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8477.

Reminder to keep doors locked

This is another reminder to secure vehicles and homes when you are not around. Valemount is a rather isolated community with an abundance of transient traffic flow during all hours of the day. The location and size of the community provide crimes of opportunity, in this case small town trust of not locking doors, or securing vehicles. It is a common belief that small towns do not secure items, and thus become easy targets. This is a preventable crime and we ask everyone in the community to be vigilant with this as it has become a common occurrence over recent years. For many a motor vehicle is a substantial investment - would you leave your wallet or purse with $10,000 on your doorstep over night? Probably not. So think twice about leaving a set of keys or unlocked door in your driveway.

Submitted by Cpl. Jason Nash, Valemount Detachment







