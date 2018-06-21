Fourth & Main Hair Salon opens in McBride

Michelle Gredling has opened a new hair salon at Fourth & Main in McBride.

Michelle Gredling, formerly Smith, has returned to the Village of McBride area and, as of June 15, has opened a hair salon just off Main Street.

Gredling offers men’s and ladies’ hair cuts as well as colouring and streaking. Her new shop for now is small yet functional for its present needs.

Gredling has a lot of experience. Before venturing off to Edmonton, where she operated a large salon in the Castledown area, she had the Sirens Hair Studio in McBride.

Now with her family, spouse Peter and two children, she has returned to the Robson Valley where they grew up.

For now the salon will be open on a part time basis, perhaps three days per week and by appointment only.

Gredling is hoping to post a monthly schedule on her Facebook page “Fourth and Main Hair Salon” and book appointments through the page. You can also text her at 780-236-4222 or email mich.smith21@gmail.com.

Gredling hopes to see her former customers as well as new ones at the new location.