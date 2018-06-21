McBride Court Briefs - June 15, 2018

For the one case for ticket infractions against accused Alan Marty Loring listed on the docket, the matter was adjourned to the next court date Aug. 10 as neither the accused or the Conservation Officer issuing the ticket were available. There were no traffic cases to be heard.

For the case against the accused Bruce Patrick Albert on three charges of uttering or using counterfeit money and three charges of possession of counterfeit money, the accused did not appear, and the Judge was advised that the accused was recently released from custody in Terrace and had several charges pending against him in other jurisdictions. The Crown Prosecutor Carla Risley requested, and the Judge issued, an Unendorsed Bench Warrant.

For the accused Philip Edward Aslin on two charges of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, the accused entered a not guilty plea and the matter was referred to the Judicial Case Manager (JCM) to set a date with the matter adjourned to Aug. 10 to follow up.

For accused Gurmit Singh Bisra on a charge of care or control of vehicle / vessel while impaired, care or control of vehicle / vessel with over .08 and dangerous operation of motor vehicle, the accused entered a not guilty plea by his agent. The matter was referred to the JCM for June 22 to set a three-day trial date and to have on hand an interpreter available for trial.

For charge against accused Peter Freeman of a charge of assault, the accused did not appear. The Crown requested, and the Judge agreed and issued, an Endorsed Bench Warrant.

On a charge for accused Richard Elliott Oscar Giroux of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and being his first appearance, the matter was set over to the Aug. 10 court date to allow the accused to seek legal counsel.

For the accused Jerrold Wayne Lewis for assault, the accused entered a not guilty plea and the matter was referred to the JCM to set a one-day trial date, but the matter was also adjourned to the Aug. 10 court date to ensure that the accused received requested information on his file.

For the two accused of a charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, Jonathan Eli Lucy and Angelica Megan Visser-Kiddle the matter was reviewed, and the Crown indicated that the accused had performed community service. The Judge provided a stay of Proceedings for the accused parties.

For the accused Adam Niall Maginn on a charge of breach of undertaking or recognizance and a charge of Criminal Harassment, the accused is in hospital and the reports requested had not been finalized. A Bench Warrant is on hold pending the Aug 10 court date for appearance and disposition of the matter.

For accused Derek Arthur Mitchell Jr. on a charge of assault, one charge of Breach of Probation Order, one charge of Criminal Harassment, one charge of Trespassing at night and a charge of Breach of undertaking or recognizance, as the accused is in custody presently in Prince George the matter was referred to the JCM to fix a date for Bail Hearing in Prince George.

For the accused Neil Douglas Spacil on a charge of driving with drivers licence suspended, due to the non-appearance of the accused an Endorsed Bench Warrant was issued.

For accused Mark Wade Stephenson on a charge of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, the accused did not appear and the Crown requested, and the Judge issued an Endorsed Bench Warrant.

There was also one case on the Family Court List which was heard by Judge Brecknell.