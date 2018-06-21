- Home
Look, listen, and learn
Look, listen, and learn as the Indigenous peoples of this land tell and share their own stories in their own way on the lawn of the Jasper Information Centre from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday, June 21st. This year's celebration features the Sunchild First Nation.
11:00 A.M. MUSIC: Warrior Women
12:00 P.M. MUSIC: Laura Vinson and Free Spirit
1:00 P.M. GRAND ENTRY: Sunchild First Nation
2:00 P.M. DEMONSTRATION POW-WOW: Sunchild First Nation
3:30 P.M. LEARN THE RED RIVER JIG:
Parks Canada Interpreters will also be on hand. The event will also feature vendor booths with traditional food, arts and crafts and local Indigenous history
Just over a week away is Canada Day in Jasper. Join Parks Canada in celebrating Canada’s 151st birthday. Wave your maple leaf along the streets of Jasper! Celebrations kick off with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and continue through the day and night with a flag raising ceremony, giant birthday cake, parade, barbeque, beer gardens and stage entertainment capped off by a storm of fireworks against the backdrop of mountain peaks that surround the town.
