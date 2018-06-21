2018 vALEmount Craft Beer Experience

With such a great turnout and fast sellout of tickets last year, organizer Mike Lewis from Three Ranges Brewing Co. and others decided to raise ticket numbers from 500 to 700.

And like last year, the event sold out just as fast (if not faster) than last year.

The organizers and volunteers have to be complimented for a job well done. Putting together an event of that magnitude is no small feat, and they did well, including the ongoing shuttle service to and from the event at no charge.

Events started off on Friday evening with an opportunity to Meet the Brewers at the Best Western, many of which were here for last year’s event, and included beer crafters Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse, Wheelhouse Brewing, Crossroads Brewing, Barkerville Brewing, Red Collar Brewing and Whitetooth Brewing.

Left Field Cider was available for those who might want a non-beer option, as was Harper’s Trail Winery from Kamloops.

The crowds were wooed, wowed and entertained throughout the weekend with live music from Interstellar Jays, local band Samson’s Delilah, 8 Men Strong, Five Alarm Funk.

This year the new sponsor organization, Sacrifice Red Veteran Support Society will be handling the donations to the chosen recipients. As last year, this includes the Communities for Veterans Foundation, the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion, the Valemount Arts and the Cultural Society (VACS). Last year $25,000 was raised.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo



