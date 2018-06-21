Valemountain Days - back with a bang

After a lapse Valemountain Days came back with a bang. Throughout the weekend of June 8-10 a full array of activities kept crowds excited and active.

The energy and excitement of Valemountain Days was evident at this year’s parade. The vintage vehicles added an extra touch of class to the parade line. ss

It seems that the old adage “you don’t miss it till it’s gone” could be applied to what happened. The once-popular event had lapsed for a couple of years primarily due to a lack of volunteers.

Not so this year. A host of volunteers, 55 in all, mostly younger people, stepped up to the plate to make the weekend a grand success; and that is exactly what some of the ‘older generation’ said they wanted to see.

“We [the older generation] are just getting tired and worn out,” remarks Joan Nordli, commenting on behalf of the many seniors in Valemount who have a long history of volunteering and community input into a number of Valemount events.

The weekend of celebrations began with Friday evening street activities that included everything from face painting and teddy-bear medicare to burgers and live music; a Saturday morning parade – one of the best seen in the last few years – as well as bouncy castles and clowning around for the kids, a dunking tank (with teachers and principals being a special target), contests of baking, chili-cooking, and watermelon eating, raffles, ongoing ball tournaments and, of course, capping it off - loggersports events.

Perishable foods left over were donated to the schools for BBQ and lunches and bottles for return went to the Live Different program.

Acknowledgment of a job well done were given to Jennifer Scheller and all the volunteers and organizers by Mayor and Council at the June 12 regular council meeting.





Event Results

(Due to space limitation, just first place winners are listed)

Logger Sports Men: Obstacle Choker Run – Donovan Gee; Obstacle Bucking – Donovan Gee; Axe Throw – Jos Hughes; Axe Chop – David Carson; Chainsaw Toss – Josh Ball; Pole Climb – Ross McKirdy; Iron Man – Sean Carson; Best Overall Logger – David Carson; Tree Falling – Chikara Hiroe

LoggerSports Women: Obstacle Choker Run – Jasmin Hoetjes; Axe Throw – Jen Dewey; Axe Chop – Karen McKirdy; Chainsaw Toss – Angela Van Velzen; Pole Climb – Miwa Hiroe; Iron Woman – Miwa Hiroe; Best Overall Logger – Angela Van Velzen

Cross-cut Jack and Jill: Eric and Angela Van Velzen

Thanks to Valemount Community Forest, Canfor, Dunkley Lumber, Yellowhead Helicopters, Hauer Bros. Lumber, Alpine Country Rentals, BC Hydro, D.A.N. Contracting, Village of Valemount, The Source Tree Service, and all the businesses and individuals who donated and volunteered to make the LoggersSports happen this year.

Parade Entries: Overall Winner – Valemount Public Library; Business - Tete Jaune Lodge; Club/Group – Minor Hockey; Industry/Service – Live Different; Vintage – Emelia Cinnamon; Youth/Misc. – King Road (mini horse and carriage); Horse – Shona Thorne and group.

Thing 1 and Thing 2 and Dr. Seuss too (aka Valemount Public Library) took First in the Overall Winner parade category.

Samantha Travers and Eugene Jamin doing some patch-ups at the teddy bear clinic Friday evening.

Collecting ‘prisoners’ along the way.

Go Loretta!” A long line up of participants tried their hand at the saw!

VES Principal Priscilla Davis was finally dunked after a long line of students tried their hand at the Dunk Tank target. Good sport Priscilla!



