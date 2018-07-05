The morning started off chilly but warmed up for organizers and participants to make the 2nd Annual Scleroderma Walk in Valemount a success.

On Saturday, June 30 the 2nd Annual Scleroderma Walk for awareness and research was held in Valemount.

Dedicated organizers and participants met at Centennial Park around 10 am in the chilly, rainy weather that luckily warmed up as the morning progressed.

Participants set out on the walk around 11 am, later enjoying a potluck picnic and activities at the Park.

Organizer Teressa Colosimo wants to thank her family, friends and the community for supporting the cause that means so much to her.

“Especially Dr Kevin Keen from the SCBC project team,” she says. “He made us aware that 100 per cent of your donations got to the St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver for research.”

“And Councillor Sandy Salt, for a heart-warming speech, and Brigitta McDonald, who warmed us up before we walked. Another big thanks to Three Ranges Brewing Co. and Tim Hortons, Valemount for their generous donation, and everyone who donated baking – to Shirley Gonyou and my Mom Dianne Colosimo who sold the baking, and potluck items.”

Altogether there were 45 participants, and Colosimo was very happy to report that her goal of $2500 was surpassed.

“Yeah Valemount!”