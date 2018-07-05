Jasper National Park launches summer interpretative program.

All shows at the campground get underway at 9:00 p.m.

Jasper National Park is now into full summer mode. That means family friendly interpretative shows at both Whistlers Campground and the Old Fire Hall behind the Info Centre in Downtown Jasper.

Bats, birds and fish are important for Jasper National Park’s ecosystems but they are facing new threats. Find out why and get the latest news on research in Jasper. Together we can protect Jasper’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and species at risk.

BATS IN THE DARK: Thursday and Saturday

Meet Batley, a little brown bat that makes his home here in Jasper National Park, and learn about the things he interacts with every day – humans, White-nose syndrome, and of course… bugs!

CLAW AND ORDER: Friday and Sunday

Follow Jane Doe, a mule deer on a mission to help humans and wildlife to better understand each other. Journey with Jane as she encounters some of Jasper’s most famous and funniest wildlife characters.

The Heritage Firehall

DON’T BUG ME! (MOUNTAIN PINE BEETLE STREET THEATRE)

Thursday – Monday, 4:00 p.m.

Ever noticed the red pine trees while driving through Jasper National Park? Learn about the beetle that’s causing the disturbance and hear a little from their perspective in this fun variety show!

INDIGENOUS TOOLS: Thursday, Saturday and Monday, 1:00 p.m.

Life on the land wasn’t easy before the coming of iron tools—or was it? Join us for stories and demonstrations about pre-contact life and survival.

TIPI TEACHINGS: Friday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Learn to set up a tipi while listening to traditional teachings passed down from generation to generation.

Searching for fun things to do outside of town and in the park? Our Interpreters can always point you in the right direction.