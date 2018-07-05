McBride RCMP Open House and BBQ

On Thursday afternoon, June 28 the McBride RCMP detachment members hosted their annual Open House and BBQ for the community.

It was a great success with over 200 people attending. Almost 200 hamburgers and 100 hotdogs were served.

The public was able to tour the detachment and have a close up look at the police vehicles, snowmobiles and ATVs that were on display.

A special thank you to dog handler Corporal Rob Budvarson from Prince George and canine partner Felix who put on a great demonstration for those in attendance. It was the highlight of the evening.

The McBride RCMP Detachment would like to thank all the individuals, businesses and organizations that helped, and most importantly, the community members and partners who helped make this a big success, including: Carmela Caputo, Pietro Caputo, Giovanna Clements, Allan Frederick, Lucille Green, Dave Hruby, Rosemary Hruby, Lara Kalnin, Dan Kenkel, Rick Thompson, Chelsea Ushock, Olivia Vizza; McBride Fire Department and its members; Regional District Fraser-Fort George – Anita deDreu (if we’ve missed thanking anyone please accept our apologies).

Finally, to all the kids that participated and handed in their colourful posters – job well done.