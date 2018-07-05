CANADA Celebrates!

Canada Day events in McBride began at 11 am July 1 with fun games for the kids that included three legged races, sack races and other fun events.

The wet weather of the day held off for awhile and maybe kept numbers down, but the day continued on with the Live Different group hosting a BBQ lunch from noon to help energize the people who attended.

At 2 pm the singing of O Canada started off the Canada Day address with McBride Mayor Martin giving a short speech and reading out greetings from MLA Shirley Bond.

Dannielle Alan as the Chamber of Commerce President then gave the awarding of the Cheryl Sansom Award which had two recipients this year, Pete Amyoony and Dawna Hickerty receiving the award.

The next item on the agenda was the Canada Day Cake Off, with several entrants providing their cake entries for judges to review, and the audience getting to enjoy after the awarding of First Place to baker winner Dawna Hickerty.

The final event of the day was the fireworks at 10:30 pm, set off by the local McBride District Volunteer Fire Department.

Special thanks to all the volunteers of the community for putting on the Canada Day celebration and to the sponsors McBride and District Chamber of Commerce, Village of McBride, Whistle Stop Gallery, the McBride and District Public Library and the members of the Old Age Pension Organization for the serving of the cake.

There were a lot of activities for kids to enjoy during McBride’s Canada Day celebrations. Allan Frederick photo

Pete’s a winner! Allan Frederick photo

Valemount

Article & photos by Dianne St. Jean

MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor Jeannette Townsend, guarded by RCMP Valemount Detachment Members prepare for their first cake-cutting of the day. Dianne St. Jean photo

The morning of July 1 started off raining and overcast, but eventually cleared for the gathering at the Valemount Museum grounds Canada Day celebrations.

The crowd was a bit smaller than last year, likely due to the weather, but the live entertainment from The Old Timers was enjoyable as always. Kids played on the Museum and Library grounds and there was face painting available provided by Museum staff. A tasty BBQ kept guests warm and fed.

At noon Valemount Museum Administrator Anastasia McPartlin greeted the crowd and introduced MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor Jeannette Townsend to give a few words.

Bond was attending along with husband Bill and their two grandsons, Cooper and Caleb.

“I want to say that I am a very proud Canadian!” says Bond, something that certainly comes through with the dedication and passion with which she represents our area in the Legislature.

Townsend relayed a story of how a recent immigrant to Canada referred to our country as Paradise.

And then of course, the kids lined up in anticipation for cake, cut by MLA Bond and Mayor Townsend with our excellent RCMP in their red serge attending.

Activities were offered at the Visitor Centre during the day, and in the evening there was live music at the Sportsplex grounds by Mike Berkenpas and Friends and the Drunken Midnight Howlers. There was also a fund-raising Bake Sale and birdhouse kits for kids sponsored by the Canoe Valley Community Association.

It felt more like an October celebration because of the cold, but a few hardy souls stayed to enjoy the music and concession until the fireworks display at 10 pm by the dedicated volunteer members of the Valemount & District Fire Department.

Proceeds of the concession will go toward the Meals on Wheels program.

The National Anthem was sung, led by the Howlers after speeches from MLA Bond and Mayor Townsend, with the new gender-neutral wording, “in all of us command” (changed from “in all thy sons command”).

Afterward, MLA Bond and Mayor Townsend once again cut and served cake, and it didn’t take long for it to disappear!

The fireworks display was pleasingly and unexpectedly longer than anticipated – a good end to another celebration of our great country.

Museum student worker Zach Schneider helped the kids enjoy the day with face-painting. Dianne St. Jean photo

MLA Bond, aka “Grandma” was accompanied by grandsons Caleb and Cooper (left to right). The boys handed out tattoos and stickers to the crowd. Dianne St. Jean photo

Dunster Ice Cream Social

The Dunster Ice Cream Social is successful because of its many volunteers. This was its 41st year! Dianne St. Jean photo