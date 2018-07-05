In Honour of Veterans

Legion Week Open House on Sunday, June 24 featured a scavenger hunt for information in the War Heroes Museum. Students, accompanied by their parents, were directed through the Museum in search of answers to specific questions.

Veterans Peter Addis and Doug Hubert in front of one of the displays at the Legion Week Open House. Marie Birkbeck photo

Ken Mackey received a perpetual poppy from Committee Member Monique Jamin. Mackey was one of twenty four local veterans recognized during the Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday, June 29. Marie Birkbeck photo

All participants went home with a treat bag compliments of Robson Valley Region, Valemount Petro Canada, and the Royal Canadian Legion, and at the end of the day, one name was drawn for the grand prize - a pool party for six at the Best Western Valemount Inn & Suites, won by Jayden Han. Well done everyone.