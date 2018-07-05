Special Sentinel Sightseer - The Sentinel courts Queen Hatshepsut

Councillor Hollie Blanchette and The Valley Sentinel at the Queen Hatshepsut display. Submitted photos

The Valley Sentinel accompanied Village of Valemount Councillor Hollie Blanchette to Victoria to take in the amazing displays at the Royal BC Museum on June 25. Says Councillor Blanchette, “It was FANTASTIC!” Some of the items on display have never been seen before, having been stored in basements at the University of Aberdeen Museum in Scotland and Museum of Berlin.