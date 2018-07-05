The 2018 vALEmount Craft Beer Experience wrap-up

By Michael Lewis The 2018 vALEmount Craft Beer Experience went off with a bang. The comments all around are positive and the crowd had a blast.

At the organizing committee’s final meeting for the season, we all felt that it was a great event with a few things we could tweak up to make better for next year. Hopefully, we can knock those out with ease and put on an even better event for next year.

This couldn’t happen without our volunteers, both the organizers and the volunteers that put in hours of work leading up to the event and the three days of the festival weekend.

The combined working hours of all of our volunteers is over 1000 hours. We greatly appreciate all of those who commit their time to make this event happen.

Our organizers are also critical to our success as they work to manage all the aspects of this event. The organizers who work from October to July to make this project happen: Ellen Duncan, Accounting/Sponsorship Drive; Adrien Hooper, Volunteer Coordinator; Tom Jamin, Music; Michael Lewis, Breweries; Pete Pearson, Grounds; Courtney Rupertus, Social Media/Website.

We also have two members of the committee acting as liaisons - Silvio Gislimberti, Village of Valemount, and Jennifer Robinson, Tourism Valemount.

This year, just over 700 spectators attended the event. There were 13 beverage vendors, four food vendors, and three great bands providing the entertainment.

In all the event raised a remarkable $28,000 for our charities, to be distributed as follows: 10% to a Valemount program that supports the village’s children, 45% to Communities for Veterans - The Forge, 27.5% to the Royal Canadian Legion Valemount Branch #266, and 27.5% to Valemount Arts and Cultural Society.

Thanks to the community and those who attended that help make it such a great success. See you again next year!