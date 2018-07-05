Through the Lens With Leon Lorenz - Hummingbirds

The rufous hummingbird - what an amazing bird to observe and film just 30 inches from my camera lens. I of course was hidden from the watchful eyes of the mother by being in blind.

The female rufous hummingbird does all the nest building and caring for her babies, usually two, rarely one or three. She is a busy Mom, returning one to three times per hour to feed them regurgitated nectar and insects. When the weather is cool, or at night, she will keep them warm until they have grown feathers. In about three weeks they will be able to leave the nest where she will for several days direct them to the best food sources. At this time the female may raise a second family. The young bird in this photo is the same one, just eight days later.

