The Reluctant Travel Writer - New Zealand Farm-stay

On New Zealand’s North Island one can explore the Northland and Bay of Islands districts from the comfort of a Farm-stay. This sort of accommodation is popular and offers a real rural life experience in New Zealand.

On farms, that include small hobby farms, full scale sheep and cattle stations, orchards and even elegant country properties, you can venture out and discover the natural and man-made attractions in the northern most tip of the country. From bed and breakfast to self catering, with fully equipped kitchens, a farm-stay covers most travelers’ tastes. Cottages, cabins and barns have been converted to provide accommodations.

Sweeping beaches of Northland and the Bay of Islands welcome guests of the world.

I enjoyed my home base farm-stay at the Kaihu Farm Hostel and was able to check out the local tropical flora and fauna in the area. One of the largest and longest-living trees in the world, the kauri, is native to New Zealand and can live for 1,000 years or more.

The Waipoua Forest, located on the west coast, just north of Dargaville, is the home of the country’s largest kauri tree, which is approximately 2,000 years old and still growing. Nearly 18 meters to the first branch and 4.4 meters in diameter, this tree has been named ‘The Lord of the Forest’ or Tane Mahuta in Maori.

Other sites of natural beauty include Cape Reinga and 90 Mile Beach, Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve, the Kawiti Caves and Rainbow Falls.

