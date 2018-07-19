Burgers and accolades served at Valemount BBQ

The fourth in what has become an annual event, the community BBQ is an opportunity for community members and government and development representatives to speak with each other personally, ask questions and discuss topics of concern.

The community of Valemount enjoyed another successful, and free, BBQ at Centennial Park on Thursday, July 5.

There was a big turnout, and within a couple of hours a couple hundred burgers and hotdogs, veggie trays and beverages were all consumed.

Usually the event is used as an opportunity for major announcements, such as government-funded projects or grants that are of interest to the public and benefit the community.

Celebrating Valemount success and future

Although there were no official announcements, MP Bob Zimmer, MLA Shirley Bond, RDFFG Chair Art Kaehn, and Mayor Jeannette Townsend were among those who spoke on the past successes and future prospects of Valemount.

The most anticipated word, of course, came from Tommaso Oberti, on behalf of the Valemount Glacier Destination ski resort.

There has not been an official announcement on the development for some time, and the public was keen to hear any news on the resort.

Oberti stated that he was limited in what details he could provide at this time, but assured everyone that plans are still proceeding and that an announcement could be expected in the near future.

Aside from the world-class Valemount Glacier Destination project, the reality of geothermal development is also becoming closer, as Borealis GeoPower is drilling and collecting geotechnical and temperature gradient information.

Implications of what geothermal power can provide are almost endless. There has even been suggestions to power commercial greenhouses that could provide produce year round.

Words such as “international destination” and “a spotlight on the international map” were used to describe what Valemount is expected to become in terms of both tourist and commercial development.

With that kind of promotion, the Village better plan to order more burgers next year!