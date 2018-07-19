Letnick on provincial tour to consult with health care providers

It’s an important undertaking, says Letnick, because of the expanse of territory that has to be covered. Health alone encompasses 40% of the Provincial Budget.

Opposition Health Critic Norm Letnick stopped by the Valemount Health Centre last Tuesday, July 10 as part of a tour across the province to meet and discuss key issues with health care providers.

Letnick says his first priority is public service, and that includes approaching his responsibilities from a non-partisan viewpoint and working collaboratively with the Minister of Health Adrian Dix for the benefit of British Columbians.

With a focus on the delivery of health care in general, he also recognizes needs in northern communities, including direct care access or attracting doctors to rural areas.

There are great advancements in technology such as the internet that help, he says, such as patients being able to consult with doctors and pharmacists on line, or health care providers being able to access medical records speedily. He also points out the excellent programming in the north that provides training as well incentives for students in healthcare to consider remaining in the north and use their skills in those communities.

“Things are improving,” says Letnick, adding that there are still things to be improved upon, one of those being extended care and facilities for seniors.

Letnick began his tour in the north and will visit communities throughout the province during the summer.