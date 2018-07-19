Village of Valemount hires interim CAO

With the departure of CAO Adam Davey, Council has made the decision to retain the services of Doug Fleming as Interim CAO. The choice for Fleming was unanimous.
Fleming comes with 37 years of municipal experience, six of which were served previously here in Valemount as CAO. He currently resides in Merritt. His term as Interim is for six months.
Says Mayor Jeannette Townsend, “On behalf of the Valemount Council, I am pleased to announce that Doug Fleming, former CAO 2003 to 2009, was selected by Council to serve as Interim CAO commencing July 16, 2018 to January 15, 2019. Council, Staff, and I extend a warm welcome to Mr. Fleming, and look forward to working together again.”
Fleming’s experience and acquaintance with Valemount is certain to be an asset for the Village.