New sign commemorates Canoe River tragedy

After the Community BBQ at Valemount dignitaries, including members of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 266, gathered on a roadside turnout on Highway 5 south to unveil a new commemorative sign.

The sign commemorates the Canoe River Tragedy that happened on Nov. 21, 1950, when a westbound train carrying Canadian troops en route to the Korean War collided with an eastbound train near Canoe River.

Twenty-one people died, 17 of which were soldiers.

The sign states that a telegraph operator was charged with manslaughter for the miscommunication but was successfully defended by John Diefenbaker who later became Prime Minister in 1957. Ironically, Mount John G. Diefenbaker on the Premier Range can be seen directly across the highway from the sign.

Each year the spot is visited by Korean nationals to show their respect and gratitude for Canada’s sacrifice in the Korean War.