Trans Mountain set to begin construction work in Alberta and BC

Trans Mountain’s Kinder Morgan pipeline project is about to resume construction. Work is planned to begin in August in Alberta followed in September by the North Thompson region in BC, which includes Valemount.

In May the Government of Canada agreed to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline system and expansion project.

Part of the agreement includes government funding of the planning and construction work. Also part of the deal, Trans Mountain was to prepare a six-month outlook summary schedule of their construction plans.

The work in Alberta, referred to as “Spread 2” constitutes approximately 290 km of pipeline between Edmonton and Jasper National Park, with Midwest Pipelines Inc. as general contractor for the Alberta portion.

The North Thompson area, or “Spread 3” runs from Mt. Robson Provincial Park to Blue River and involves 120 km of pipeline. The work will be carried out by Ledcor Sicim LP.

All work includes surveying, staking and flagging the right-of-way, and installing signage, as well as measures to protect the environment that includes weed control, relocation of any rare plants, and wildlife surveys, as well as clearing of trees and vegetation.

President of Kinder Morgan Ian Anderson says, “We’re excited to be moving forward in Alberta and the North Thompson, bringing and delivering on our commitments to local, regional and Aboriginal jobs and benefits.

“We have undertaken thorough, extensive and meaningful consultations with Indigenous Peoples, communities and individuals and remain dedicated to those efforts and relationships as we move forward with construction activities.”