You are invited to celebrate Parks Day - July 21

On Saturday July 21st, Jasper National Park is pleased to invite Canadians to celebrate and take part in the 2018 Parks Day activities.

Parks Day is a great opportunity to discover all that Canada’s national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas have to offer. This includes telling the stories of who we are, including the history, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Parks Canada is actively working with partners, including Indigenous peoples, to advance conservation and restoration programs across Canada by monitoring and restoring ecosystems, protecting species at risk and expanding our knowledge of biodiversity and climate change. Canadians are welcomed and encouraged to get involved by supporting local conservation efforts.

In Jasper, the Friends of Jasper National Park offer day-long Parks Day activities including kids games, exhibits, music, guided walks, demonstrations and displays that celebrate the park and showcase some of the specialized work that goes into managing it.

The fun runs from 11 am to 4 pm on the lawn of the Jasper National Park Information centre in downtown Jasper.