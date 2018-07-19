New highway charging stations make it easier to drive electric in B.C.

"Our goal is to build a seamless network of electric vehicle charging stations to make it easy and convenient for people to drive from one end of B.C. to the other, powered by clean energy," said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "Green transportation is an absolute necessity, given the realities we are facing when it comes to tackling climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

In addition to the 11 new charging sites, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure supported the installation of two more BC Hydro direct-current (DC) fast-charging facilities at Britton Creek and at the Tofino-Ucluelet Junction.

Eight of the new locations will be fast charging, with two stations per site, allowing drivers to charge up in 30 minutes or less. The other three will provide Level 2 stations, supplying 240 volts of power, as part of the Accelerate Kootenays EV charging network co-ordinated by the Community Energy Association.

"These chargers are critical for facilitating the expansion of electric vehicles adoption in B.C.," said Andrew Weaver, B.C. Green Party leader. "As we work together to build a made-in-B.C. climate action plan, we must provide services that will support British Columbians to be able to participate in the transition to the low-carbon economy. I look forward to building on this important step forward in electrifying B.C.'s transportation infrastructure."

People looking to take action for the environment can make a big impact by switching to an electric vehicle. An average EV driver will avoid producing at least four tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year, compared to a gasoline vehicle. EV drivers also save approximately $2,400 per year in fuel costs and maintenance.

"EVs are quiet, environmentally friendly, and fun to drive," said Bruce Sharpe, president of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association. "With its abundant clean electrical power, B.C. is a great place to own an EV. When people want to travel beyond their daily commute, DC fast chargers give them the confidence they need so that they can reach their destination in good time. With these welcome additions to the charging network, there are now more reasons than ever to make your next car electric."

Estimated completion dates for B.C.'s new EV charging stations are: Loon Lake rest area Highway 97C, between Merritt and Kelowna, completed in February 2018 (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Taylor River rest area Highway 4, between Port Alberni and Tofino - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Buckley Bay rest area Highway 19, between Qualicum Beach and Courtenay - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Hope Slide rest area Highway 3, east of Hope - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Anarchist rest area Highway 3, east of Osoyoos - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Fish Trap rest area Highway 5, between Kamloops and Barriere - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Little Fort rest area Highway 5, between Barriere and Clearwater - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Wire Cache rest area Highway 5, between Clearwater and Avola - fall 2018 for completion (two fast chargers, one Level 2); Kootenay Bay ferry landing Highway 3A, near Crawford Bay - fall 2018 for completion (two Level 2); Spillimacheen rest area Highway 95, between Radium Hot Springs and Golden - fall 2018 for completion (two Level 2); Wasa rest area Highway 95, between Canal Flats and Cranbrook - fall 2018 for completion (two Level 2)

To see a map of rest area electric vehicle charging stations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BC_Rest_Area_EV_Charging_Stations_Map_2018.pdf

Government of British Columbia's Clean Energy Vehicle program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-programs/clean-energy-vehicle-program

Plug In BC: https://pluginbc.ca/