Canoe Mountain Rodeo 2018

This year was a special treat with the introduction of the Mini Broncs, courtesy of Denver Leitch who also competed.

It was a hot weekend July 7 & 8 at the Canoe Mountain Rodeo south of Valemount. Dubbed “The Big 4” spectators were entertained again with the 4 ‘Bs’ – Bulls, Saddle Bronc, Bareback & Barrels.

Announcer Brian Baldry was back in the stand, and this year we have Stock Contractor D’N’B Rodeo Stock to thank for, well, the stock.

And as in other years, there was the Pack Horse Race, this year paying tribute with a moment of silence to the one who introduced pack horses to the area, Tony Parisi, and to John Brown.

And speaking of the Pack Horse Race, this year the Pink Packers had the stars in their favour when Stewart Ives’ team started off ahead just to have their pack horse buck off the pack on return – on both days!

Local sponsors were Best Western, Super 8, Williams Farm and Bailey Ranch.

And thanks again to perfect hosts Bob and Lorna Griffin.