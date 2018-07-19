Gymkhana 2018!

Nothing like warming up for the rodeo by watching rising horse-riding talent at the annual Gymkhana just the evening before rodeo weekend.
Young ladies of various ages participated in Barrels, Flags, Poles, Stakes and Keyhole events on Friday, July 6 at the Canoe Mountain rodeo grounds.
Aside from the locals, woofers Iris Altermatt and Carina Fiedler joined the fun.
Confident rider Alyssa Byford unfortunately got thrown and was unable to complete the events – but we know Alyssa – that won’t stop her for long.
At just eight years old Adala Cinnamon makes handling a horse look easy, and her and Kendra Byers are talents we need to watch for in future events. Adala took First overall in the Junior category, with Isabelle
Alexander 2nd; and in the Youth category Kendra took First overall with Diquita Cardinal taking 2nd. All the gals were awesome. Keep it up!
And of course, special thanks to Bob and Lorna Griffin for letting the young talent use the grounds each year.