Health & Wellness - Non-toxic household cleaners you can make yourself

There’s more and more research becoming available that shows us that all aspects of our life, big and small, impact our overall health and wellness. One of the big ones is how big a role our exposure to toxins and their buildup in the body can affect us physically and mentally.

Unfortunately, many of the household cleaners that are bought and used every day contain toxins that our bodies simply were not designed to cope with at such high levels. The buildup of these toxins, combined with a body that has an impaired ability to detoxify, has been linked to significant health concerns, including but not limited to, the following:

Anxiety and depression

Chronic coughs and colds

Unexplained fatigue

Bloating and other intestinal issues

Headaches

Body aches and pain

Skin irritations

Reproductive problems

Breast cancer

Testicular cancer

Hormone imbalances

Immune dysfunction

Asthma

Birth defects

Liver damage

While most of us know that many of these modern-day toxins are next to impossible to avoid completely, we can make subtle and easy choices to limit our exposure (and our children’s) while in our own home.

Making your own non-toxic cleaners is a great way to eliminate chemicals that pose a risk to you, your pets, and your family. All it takes is a small investment of time and money at the very beginning, and soon you’ll have all the household cleaning power you need at half the cost and none of the health risks. Another benefit is less plastic waste from having to continually purchase more traditional cleaners.

To get started, you’ll need to purchase a few things, but don’t worry, they’ll last for you years:

A dozen washable cleaning clothes

Three glass spray bottles

Two small glass jars

Two to three large glass jars with screw top

Microfiber cloth for cleaning glass

Round natural bristle brush

Next, the cleaning recipes that will make enough for your entire household for a week or two.

All Purpose Spray

Combine the peels of one lemon, lime, or orange with 1 cup white vinegar. Let sit for 2 to 3 weeks, add the liquid to glass spray bottle, and fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water. Makes enough for 2 weeks, depending on how much you use!

All Purpose Cleaning Wipes

You can start off with 1 large glass jar and 4 or 5 clothes and see from there if you need more to get you through the week.

Combine 1 cup white vinegar, 1 cup distilled water, 15 drops lavender essential oil, 5 drops lemon essential oil, and 5 drops tea tree essential oil into one large glass jar. Squeeze in as many of your cleaning clothes as will fit and let the liquor saturate them. Use as needed for sticky messes and general wiping up around the house. Also, great for quickly wiping down the bathroom or kitchen before company arrives.

Daily Shower Spray

In a glass spray bottle, combine ½ cup hydrogen peroxide, ½ cup rubbing alcohol, 2 tsp. Dawn dish soap, 2 tsp. white vinegar, and fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water. Add water as slowly as you can to avoid creating bubbles. Use daily and rinse off to keep soap scum at bay, as well as for weekly scrubbing.

Glass and Stainless Steel Cleaning Spray

In a glass spray bottle, combine ½ cup rubbing alcohol, 1/3 cup white vinegar, and fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water. Use with microfiber cloth to polish glass and stainless steel around your home!

Tub Scrub

In a small glass jar, combine 1 cup baking soda, ¼ cup castile soap, and 1 tbsp. hydrogen peroxide to make a paste. Let sit prior to use. Use with your round brush to scrub your tub, sink, or shower.

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

In another small glass jar, combine ¾ cup baking soda, ¾ Borax, 15 drops lavender essential oil, 15 drops tea tree essential oil, and 15 drops eucalyptus essential oil. Use this powder to scrub and refresh your toilet bowl. Make as many jars as you have washrooms in your home for your convenience.