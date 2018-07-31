The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued yesterday has been continued for all regions of the province:

Bulletin continued for the following regions: North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, Whistler, Elk Valley, East Kootenay (North & South), Yoho - Kootenay Park, East Columbia, West Columbia, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Cariboo (North & South), Chilcotin, North Thompson, South Thompson, 100 Mile, Shuswap, Nicola, Fraser Canyon (North & South), North Columbia, Okanagan (North, Central & South), Boundary, Similkameen, Muncho Lake Park - Stone Mountain Park, Watson Lake, Fort Nelson, Williston, B.C. Peace River (North & South), McGregor, Prince George, Yellowhead, Kinbasket, Haines Road, South Klondike Highway, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake, Dease Lake, Bulkely Valley and Lakes District (Northwest & Southwest), North Coast (Inland Sections), North Coast Inland (South & North), Central Coast (Inland Sections), West Vancouver Island, North Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island (South, Central and North), Southern Gulf Islands, Greater Victoria, and all other Northern B.C. regions.

In addition to effects from local wildfires, large-scale smoke from distant wildfires is continuing to impact the province.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin is posted at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories

This Bulletin will be updated tomorrow afternoon.

