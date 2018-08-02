Government invites public input on a clean growth future for B.C.

VICTORIA - As part of its work to build a clean growth future for the province, government is inviting public input on clean transportation, clean and efficient buildings, and a clean-growth program for industry this summer.

"A responsible climate strategy means that we are building the low-carbon economy for now and for the future - one that works for people throughout B.C. and meets our legislated carbon reduction targets," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. "We're focused on our vision of a clean-growth future with a strong, stable, and innovative economy. I'm excited to hear from British Columbians as we develop specific measures over the coming months."

The government and the B.C. Green caucus are working collaboratively to move toward a clean growth future for B.C. The strategy will build on work already underway to drive sustainable economic growth with cleaner energy and fewer emissions. It will also be integrated with the B.C. energy roadmap and other economic initiatives, like the #BCTech Strategy and the Emerging Economy Task Force.

"Global markets are shifting as people demand cleaner solutions - and B.C. is poised to have the competitive advantage," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology. "Now is the time to help our industries grow and make them even cleaner, creating more opportunities for people throughout the province."

Three intentions papers have been released and will inform the government's strategy to build a clean growth future for B.C. The strategy will be released in fall 2018, and will be followed by other papers on related topics. All British Columbians are invited to contribute, including business, environmental organizations, First Nations, local governments and academics.

"Climate change and the world's response to it will fundamentally reshape the global economy. There are opportunities to be had from this transition, but they will flow to those who lead, not late adopters," said Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green caucus. "These intentions papers are a step towards implementing a plan that will position B.C. to be a leader in the low-carbon economy. What matters now is that we take decisive action, so that we can move quickly to deliver on our promise to meet our targets and build a thriving 21st-century economy in B.C."

The papers are available for discussion until Aug. 24, 2018: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/cleangrowthfuture/