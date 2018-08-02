- Home
Enoch Cree holds ceremony to celebrate TM Expansion Project
Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson was welcomed by Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin at the ceremony. Also in attendance were Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, who stated, “Canada is a place where the environment and the economy go hand in hand, and where projects that are in the national interest get built. The blessing received today is an important milestone in the ongoing construction of this project.”
The ceremony took place on the proposed Enoch Cree Stockpile Site.
Morin says that their Nation plans on using the site improvements to kick-off their industrial subdivision.
“We are proud of the relationship we have built with Trans Mountain and to partner with them on this project,” he said, adding, “This worksite will allow us to create opportunities for our people and community for many years to come.”
Trans Mountain will use the site to store construction materials and equipment that includes pipe, fittings, valves, bends and other materials.
As for our side of the border here in BC, construction is set to begin in the North Thompson region in late September.
