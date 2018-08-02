To-Do Lists

Every day I write a “To-Do” list - maybe at the beginning of the day when I am all ambitious and keen; maybe at the end of the day to prove to myself that, amid interruptions and alterations, I did in fact accomplish something. You know, the normal daily chores, the monthly rotations, the seasonal tasks, the once-a-year items.

But, inside, underneath, woven throughout, I hope I am also achieving interior “To-Do” goals. I decided to write out a collection from various sources. I can keep these lists posted where I can see them throughout the day, encouraging, prompting, guiding. At the end of the day, a moment of self-examination can highlight areas I need to focus on:

Virtues and Values ABC

A is for APPRECIATION.... ASSERTIVENESS

B is for BELONGING

C is for CARING... CLEANLINESS... COMPASSION... CONFIDENCE...CONSIDERATION... COURAGE...COURTESEY... CREATIVITY

D is for DETERMINATION... DETATCHMENT

E is for ENTHUSIASM... ENCOURAGEMENT... EMPATHY

F is for FORGIVENESS...FAITHFULNESS... FLEXIBILITY... FRIENDLINESS

G is for GENEROSITY... GENTLENESS

H is for HONESTY... HEPFULNESS... HONOUR... HUMILITY

I is for INSIGHT... IDEALISM

J is for JUSTICE... JOYFULNESS

K is for KINDNESS... KNOWLEDGE

L is for LOYALTY... LOVE

M is for MODERATION... MERCY... MODERATION... MODESTY

N is for NUTURING

O is for ORDERLINESS... OBEDIENCE... OPENNESS

P is for PATIENCE... PEACEFULNESS... PRAYERFULNESS... PURPOSRFULNESS

Q is for QUIETNESS

R is for RELIABILITY... RESPECT... RESPONSIBILITY... REVERENCE

S is for SERVICE... SELF-DISCIPLINE... STEADFASTNESS... SERENITY

T is for THANKFULNESS... TACT... TOLERANCE... TRUSTWORTHINESS... TRUTHFULNESS

U is for UNITY

V is for VALIANT

W is for WISDOM

X is for X-CELLENCE

Y is for YOUTHFUL

Z is for ZEALOUS

- Compiled from “Inner Space” www.globalretreatcentre.org and The Virtues Project, Salt Spring Island, BC

CREATIVITY:

Playful

Spontaneity

Concentrated

Imaginative

Ability to live in the “Now”

Ability to experience wonder

Ability to concentrate

Capacity to be one's own locus of evaluation

Sense of satisfaction with one's self

Delighted with one's own products

Sense of “I-am”-ness

To play, To be joyous, To experience,

To wonder, trust, sorrow, love, surprise, hope.

- Psychologist Carl Rogers

Often to read and meditate on the Word of God.

To submit everything to the will of Divine Providence.

To observe in everything a propriety of behaviour, and to keep the conscience clear.

To discharge with fidelity the functions of my employments, and to make myself in all things useful to society.

- Theologian Swedenborg, Rules of Life

Love all.

Trust few.

Do wrong to none.

- Shakespeare

What does the Lord require of thee?

To do justice.

To love mercy.

To walk humbly with thy God.

- The prophet Micah

'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.'

This is the first and greatest commandment and the second is like it.

'Love your neighbour as yourself.'

All the law and the prophets hang on these two commandments.

- Jesus of Nazareth (Matt. 22:37-40)