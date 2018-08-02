Alpine Splendour - Leon Lorenz

Professional wildlife photographer Leon Lorenz, wife Helen and sons Nathan and Noel (top right) enjoyed pristine water falls, cool dips in the water and camping in an amazing alpine backdrop. Their trip started at the Groeneveld Trail near Highway 16 and ended at the upper reaches of Holiday/Baker Creek watershed. According to their iPhone GPS they hiked around 55 km in a three-day round trip.

The pristine and breathtaking beauty of the alpine and surrounding mountains near the headwaters area of Holiday (Baker) Creek is nothing short of spectacular. Leon Lorenz, his wife Helen and their sons Nathan and Noel recently backpacked up the Groeneveld Trail then traversed mountain ridges and crossed vast flowering meadows until they reached this secluded paradise and camped for the night. This area offers wildlife, lakes, streams, waterfalls, wildflowers and so much more for avid hikers to enjoy. The high country simply doesn't get any better than this.

After a long day of backpacking in the mountains a comfortable camp is a must to rest our tired muscles. As the magic hour light splashes across the landscape and with my family already resting in our shelters, I grab my camera to capture the moment. Since I was 12 years old when my Dad took my brother Vince and I goat hunting in this Holiday (Baker) Creek headwaters area, I have appreciated and loved the wild high country.

