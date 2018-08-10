Don't Hold Your Breath / Valley Air Quality

Most summer months, we enjoy excellent air quality here in the Robson Valley, with measurements usually below 5 micrograms of fine particulates per cubic metre (mcg/m3), so when it soars over 100, we all notice it. Complaints of sore throats and itchy eyes increase significantly.

If you are sensitive to smoke or have a chronic illness, consult your health care provider to help with designing a personal care plan.

Fine particulates are able to travel into the lungs and cause eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. It can worsen conditions such as asthma and heart disease. The longer the exposure, the worse it can get. A standard reading is 35 mcg/m3 for short term exposure, 12 mcg/m3 for average long term exposure according to the EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency).

July has seen us go from below 10 mcg/m3 to over 30 mcg/m3 after the fires that started from the lightning storms mid July, but it wasn’t until this last round of lightning strikes in August that sparked the currently active fires around us that we have seen spikes of over 120 mcg/m3, with most of the smoke coming from the Dave Henry Drainage fire 10 kilometers east of Valemount.

The province of BC has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin which outlines how to lower our health risks by limiting outdoor activities, monitoring symptoms and looking out for children and the elderly. Some of the tips to reduce exposure:

Keep cool and hydrated.

Reduce outdoor activities.

Stay indoors, close windows and run your cool air setting on the furnace or air conditioning.

Reduce indoor pollution by refraining from smoking, frying foods or burning incense or candles.

When traveling, keep windows closed and set car ventilation to recirculate. Run the cool air or the air conditioner.

Use a HEPA filter or go to an air conditioned space to get relief from the smoke.

Monitor your symptoms; breathing issues, chest pains or discomfort or severe coughs and seek help at a clinic as necessary, or call 811 if you are unsure, or 911 for a medical emergency.

For more information you can call Healthlink BC at 811 or go online to: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/ health-feature/wildﬁres.





Firefighters have been tackling flames east and west of Valemount for the last three weeks as a result of lightning strikes. Since then Kinbasket, McKirdy Mountain, Tete Jaune and now Dunster are all being challenged. Of course it makes for some of the worst air quality for Valemount and area.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Planes dumping fire retardant on flames west of Valemount.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Fire broke out east of Kinbasket at the end of the month, and just when firefighters thought they had it licked, the fire flared up due to an unexpected strong wind this last Thursday.