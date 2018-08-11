Where There’s Smoke…





All have been extinguished except for nine, thanks to the hard work of our fire fighters. They work in tremendous heat and thick smoke while we stay cool in our air conditioning and out of the smoky haze. They continue to battle the blazes to keep us safe.

The nine active fires were started by lightning. Five are small, listed as under 0.2 Hectares (HA) in size with one north of McBride, one south of Dunster at Raush River, one in Tete Jaune Cache, one west of Cedarside which has grown by half a hectare in the last couple days, and one on Canoe Mountain. The four larger ones are not a threat to Valemount, Dunster or any structures.

The David Henry Drainage fire is approximately 10 km east of Valemount. Current size is 600 HA, a jump up from 165 HA in one day. Active since July 31, it is burning aggressively at the head due to 50 km winds feeding it upslope. It is posing no threat to the village but is creating a lot of smoke. Crew consists of 14 fire fighters and four heavy equipment which are building a guard to the south and southwest to keep the fire from spreading west. Two helicopters are assigned to this fire.

The Mckirdy Mountain fire is 2 km east of Valemount. Burning since July 30, its current size is 35 HA. With a crew of 15 and one helicopter, the three active areas are now down to two. As of August 5th it is not growing, with most of the active area on the other side of the ridge moving away from town and not deemed a threat to Valemount.

The Canoe Drainage fire is approximately 25 km south of Valemount with a size of 45 HA. It started July 19 and is no threat to any structures.

The newest fire is the Dunster Kiwa Valley fire, approximately 12 km southeast of Dunster. Estimated size is 300 HA and was started on August 9.

The Prince George region has had 403 fires since April 1st, 2018 with a total of 65,800 HA burned. BC has experienced 1,609 fires in the same time frame with a total of 209,054 HA burned. In comparison, during the entire 2017 year, total fires were 1,353 with 1,216,052 HA burned, 40.8% of which were caused by people.

Due to hot and dry weather conditions, our region’s fire hazard is high and in some areas extreme. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast but unfortunately without any signs of much needed rain.





Friday, August 10, 2018 - 00:00

Don't Hold Your Breath / Valley Air Quality

Most summer months, we enjoy excellent air quality here in the Robson Valley, with measurements usually below 5 micrograms of fine particulates per cubic metre (mcg/m3), so when it soars over 100, we all notice it. Complaints of sore throats and itchy eyes increase significantly.

If you are sensitive to smoke or have a chronic illness, consult your health care provider to help with designing a personal care plan.

Fine particulates are able to travel into the lungs and cause eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. It can worsen conditions such as asthma and heart disease. The longer the exposure, the worse it can get. A standard reading is 35 mcg/m3 for short term exposure, 12 mcg/m3 for average long term exposure according to the EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency).

July has seen us go from below 10 mcg/m3 to over 30 mcg/m3 after the fires that started from the lightning storms mid July, but it wasn’t until this last round of lightning strikes in August that sparked the currently active fires around us that we have seen spikes of over 120 mcg/m3, with most of the smoke coming from the Dave Henry Drainage fire 10 kilometers east of Valemount.

The province of BC has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin which outlines how to lower our health risks by limiting outdoor activities, monitoring symptoms and looking out for children and the elderly. Some of the tips to reduce exposure:

Keep cool and hydrated.

Reduce outdoor activities.

Stay indoors, close windows and run your cool air setting on the furnace or air conditioning.

Reduce indoor pollution by refraining from smoking, frying foods or burning incense or candles.

When traveling, keep windows closed and set car ventilation to recirculate. Run the cool air or the air conditioner.

Use a HEPA filter or go to an air conditioned space to get relief from the smoke.

Monitor your symptoms; breathing issues, chest pains or discomfort or severe coughs and seek help at a clinic as necessary, or call 811 if you are unsure, or 911 for a medical emergency.

For more information you can call Healthlink BC at 811 or go online to: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/ health-feature/wildﬁres.

Firefighters have been tackling flames east and west of Valemount for the last three weeks as a result of lightning strikes. Since then Kinbasket, McKirdy Mountain, Tete Jaune and now Dunster are all being challenged. Of course it makes for some of the worst air quality for Valemount and area.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Fire broke out east of Kinbasket at the end of the month, and just when firefighters thought they had it licked, the fire flared up due to an unexpected strong wind this last Thursday.



