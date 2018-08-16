- Home
Hot 'N Boggy Weekend
Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
There weren’t as many competitors it seemed this year, and no sleds. No worries - it was fun to watch as always.
Although she doesn’t look it, 34-year-old Leanna Davies has been racing for ten years, with her first race in Valemount being in 2015. She drives the awesome Thunderstruck and this is her second year doin’ hill-n-hole. Davies and hubby Dave own 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch where they host mud racing. Check it out on Facebook!
This was Amanda Wilson’s third year racing in Valemount. Wilson, from Alberta, hails from a racing family with dad Kevin as her mechanic. Amanda turned 22 just after the Mud Race weekend. She drives a ’94 GMC Sierra with 5.7L Vortec and 6 inch lift. named Black Betty.This was 14 year-old Renee Sterne’s first year at the bogs. Sterne takes after bog-racing-hill-n-hole racing competitor dad Clay. Renee helped dad build the truck, so he gave it to her. Sterne’s truck, Black & Blue Knights, is a 302 bone stock fuel-injected mid engine. Awesome dad, awesome daughter, awesome family!