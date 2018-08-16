Passing on the torch

You can always tell what is important to someone when you step inside their home or office. If they love heavy metal it’s going to be seen on the posters they put up, their music collection… If they’re cat lovers, obviously there’s going to be a cat, or two, maybe three, cat posters and pictures, and cat food dishes.

You know what I’m getting at.

I called Mayor Jeannette Townsend to ask if she would share her thoughts, and intentions, on the upcoming election.

Entering her home and looking around, you see photos of family, of faith, as well as a proud display of Ukrainian heritage ceramics. And something else - plaques and mementos of her time in service to the Village of Valemount.

Whether or not you have agreed with Mayor Townsend over the years, there is one thing that can never be disputed, and that’s her sincere and fierce dedication to Valemount and its well-being.

Townsend is about to complete this four-year term in office as Mayor. This will be added to her previous six consecutive three-year terms between 1990 and 2008. When all is said and done, Townsend will have served the Village as Mayor for a total of 22 years.

You can’t stick around with something that long without being dedicated.

I asked her to reminisce a bit about those previous days, but first she wanted to give a statement about this upcoming election.

Townsend has made the decision to not run for re-election. She said it was a decision that, like other times, she put a lot of serious reflection and thought into.

I then asked her about her involvement in the establishment of some of the key structures and organizations around Valemount and the Robson Valley, and her first impressions or memories of Valemount in the beginning.

1990-1993

Townsend was first elected as Councillor in July 1989 in a by election. At that time Norm McNee was Mayor. Townsend was elected Mayor for the first time in November of 1990 and sworn in on December 3.

At that time only 5th Avenue and Main Street and Ash Street were paved. She smiles as she recollects that, while she was Councillor and they were planning to pave Ash Street, they received angry letters from residents who thought it would create a speedway.

When she was first elected, the major industry here was forestry.

“At that time Valemount had many more businesses. Slocan Forest Products mill had a staff of 90 – 100,” she says.

On February 18, 1991 Townsend wrote a letter to Claude Richmond, then Minister of Forests to support Slocan mill to get the 100 m3 forest license. In that letter she pointed out the negative impacts of the Columbia River Treaty and the Kinbasket reservoir that flooded over 19,000 hectares of valley bottom timberland. Slocan was successful in obtaining a planer mill in this area, which is now Valemount Community Forest property.

Around that time Arnold Wied, as president of the Snowmobile Association, was a strong influence in promoting snowmobiling not only in BC but especially Valemount. In the early 1990s Tourism and Recreation Director for the Village Vicky Podetz attended snowmobile shows in Edmonton to promote Valemount.

Valemount had begun its move from a single industry town toward a blended economy of forestry and tourism, summer and winter.

1993-1996

By this time Townsend says they had started negotiating with a Ministry in Victoria and BC Hydro executives came here to receive Townsend’s complaint about the negative impact of the Mica Dam and Kinbasket reservoir. Subsequent to that the Mayor of Golden, BC heard about this and took upon himself to contact Josh Smienk who was Chair of a committee comprised of several communities in the West Kootenay area to negotiate compensation for the municipalities that were impacted by the Columbia River Treaty. They had their first meeting in Castlegar in 1993 followed by a symposium there in 1994.

At that time the Minister of Forests Dave Zirnhelt supported the claim by stating that the 19,000 hectare valley bottom timberland area was one of the fastest growing timberland areas next to Vancouver Island.

In July of 1995 the CBT Act was enacted in the B.C. legislature, and as a CBT Board they held their first meeting in the Parliament buildings. Jeannette Townsend was one of those founding board members.

CBT has been instrumental to the survival and growth of Valemount.

1996-1999

In 1998 they received their very first Community Initiatives grant for $98,000 toward a feasibility study for a community forest. This was completed by current VCF board member John McGuire. This was a Village initiative.

In the fall of 1999 they held a weekend seminar here on the survival of rural communities. One of the attendees and presenters was Michael Goldberg of SFU who made this statement, which Townsend says has remained with her to this day: “When a municipality has one major resource industry, the economy fluctuates with that resource. A secondary industry acts as a shock absorber.”

“And so,” says Townsend, “we focused on expanding tourism as the secondary industry and had a blended economy of forestry and tourism.

“Now that has reversed. In this current term it is now tourism and forestry.”

1999-2002/2002-2005

Around 2002-2003 the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the US was really heating up.

In the Spring of 2003 Townsend wrote then President George W. Bush explaining the serious consequences of the dispute not being settled on the small communities like Valemount whose primary industry was forestry.

The Canadian Bureau Chief from the New York Times called her and asked to come to Valemount to do an interview, because the editor of the Times (Clifford Kraus) told him to go to Valemount to get a front page story. He came, and Townsend connected him with Union representatives at the mill, as well as with the President and CEO of Canfor (that had acquired Slocan) and then Minister of Forests Mike DeJong and Greg Jadzyck who was President of Northern Forest Products Association (NFPA). She made the appointments for him while he was in her office. There was an article in the New York Times about Valemount and the softwood lumber dispute.

2005-2008

Although the softwood lumber disputes were eventually resolved the mills never recovered from the impact and the Valemount sawmill shut down in 2006.

“The mill never re-instated to its former activities,” said Townsend.

I asked Townsend about this, since I know that some residents at that time blamed the closing of the mill on her because she was the Mayor.

The factors that led to the mill closure were not at the Village level, but were in fact due to changes in legislature at the provincial level.

Looking this up, this is listed under “Relief from liability for appurtenancy and processing requirements”, or appurtenance clause, under the Forest Act, specifically Option 3.

Originally, lumber or trees that were harvested in an area had to be processed in a mill in that area. The legislature changed so that this was no longer required.

“Shortly after that [change] the local mill moved,” said Townsend. “This resulted in a large number of families moving.”

As an aside, it’s ludicrous to think that someone like Townsend who has worked so diligently to bring industry and cultivate economic strength for the community would carry out an act that would do the opposite.

In 2008 the Valemount Community Forest became an active company.

“We have been so blessed to have excellent managers and board members of the Valemount Community Forest,” says Townsend. “It is they who have made our vision become reality.”

By the time she left in 2008 all the streets were paved at no cost to the taxpayer. Due to the BC Hydro grant in lieu of taxes, they always had money in the reserve account for paving, so when any other grants became available they had the money to match, so that all the roads could be paved. Townsend commends the Village of Valemount Administrator at the time. She also commends the cooperation and support of the Regional District of Fraser Fort-George.

In summation, Townsend feels that Valemount is quite stable. “Our community forest is very successful, and progress has been made with the Valemount Glacier Destination resort.

“As our tourism and forestry economies continue to grow, there are very many more industries that will come in. The Fowler subdivision is just one example, as is the upcoming Comfort Inn, which will increase our tax base.

“There are a couple of other developments that are on the horizon, not for public disclosure at this time, and all will be job-creating.

“We are in a good position for that. We have infrastructure here that can accommodate water and sewer capacity demand increases.

“Valemount is sitting good right now.”

“Thanks to all those who expressed their confidence in electing me all those years.

“It has been my pleasure to have lived in Valemount for 31 years, serving for 22. I am grateful for the many good relationships that have been established over the years.

“Thanks to the people, the councillors, with whom I’ve worked for the previous 18 years and current, and to the long-time splendid citizens of Valemount who contributed over the years, even before my family moved here in 1987, who have made this community as wonderful as it is.

“There are newcomers who are contributing to Valemount, continuing to make it a very pleasant place to live and work and raise a family.”