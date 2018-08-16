Wild Fire Update

The little bit of rain last weekend improved our air quality briefly, but because our fire situation has not changed much since then, the air quality is once again extreme.

As of last week and up to print time, fire crews have been prioritizing their work load, giving village safety top priority. According to Amanda Reynolds, Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre, all our local fire fighters are working in the area along side private contractors and fire fighters from New Zealand. Thanks to these hard working and dedicated people, they are making good progress on the fires around us.

Currently, resources are being used on the following fires. As resources become available they will move on to other fires:

The David Henry Drainage fire (10 km east of Valemount) is still approximately 600 hectares (HA) in size. It is posing no threat to the village. More fire fighters have joined this blaze, now at 23 crew members and two helicopters, working mainly on the north side guard. Specialized crew are doing danger tree assessment and falling.

The McKirdy Mountain fire (2 km east of Valemount) crew is working on the south and south west flanks. This fire is moving away from town and not deemed a threat to Valemount.

Highway 5 (Cedarside) 4 km west of the highway. Four fire fighters are working the area, mopping up and checking for hotspots. They are making good progress on this fire.

55 km on East Canoe is approximately 650 HA with a crew of 30 and three helicopters. This fire was started July 31, and is an upslope burn on the east side of Kinbasket Lake. Started by lightning, this fire is burning away from the village.

The Dunster Kiwa Valley fire (12 km southeast of Dunster) is being monitored.

Hugh Allen Creek Fire is being monitored. This 10,000 HA fire is burning away from the village. Due to the terrain, accessibility is an issue with crews needing to make trails and helipads in order to get in and out of the area. First discovered August 6 this fire is not contained and a restriction order has been placed on the area to protect public safety. It will remain in effect until September 15 or until it is rescinded. The public is allowed to travel the East Canoe Road to the 21 km marker which allows access to the marina.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued an open fire ban effective August 9th for our area including campfires and it will remain in effect until notified otherwise. To keep informed go to https://news.gov.bc.ca/connect