Breakfast with Bond

On Monday Aug. 13, the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion hall was almost at capacity with members of the public sharing an early morning breakfast with MLA Shirley Bond.

Bond began her talk by first thanking Legion member Marie Birkbeck (who also cooked the awesome breakfast) and Tanya Russell of the Valemount & Area Chamber of Commerce for taking the initiative in organizing the event.

She then commended “the very proactive work in Valemount” thanking Mayor and Council for working so constructively with the government to make things happen, adding personal thanks to those who take up the challenge of running for public office.

For her part, Bond says that she also has been working diligently to make sure our voice in the rural north is being heard, and that requires working together with the Green Party and the NDP. She and Andrew Weaver co-operated to ensure that the Borealis GeoPower geothermal project goes through, as well as the Valemount Glacier Destination.

“All three parties know and acknowledge the importance of those projects,” she said.

However, Bond also raised topics of concern that will have a strong impact on us, meaning the rural northern areas she represents, as well as British Columbia in general, mostly having to do with taxes and policies introduced by the current provincial government.

“When municipalities are burdened with more expenses and taxes, the only way for them to recover what they have to pay is through property tax,” explains Bond; and of course, that burden is passed on to the public.

Employer Health Tax

In order to decrease and eventually phase out MSP (Medical Services Plan) premiums, the government introduced an Employer Health Tax in which business owners become responsible for paying for what the province would otherwise fund through MSP premiums.

“We need a strong private sector in order to be economically successful,” says Bond, adding that putting this extra burden on business owners, especially small business owners and organizations, means putting their success at risk.

Bond believes that the way to diminish and eventually eliminate these premiums is not by placing heavier tax burdens on businesses and organizations that are already struggling, but by developing the economy to the point where the province itself can afford to absorb the costs.

Speculation Tax

In order to control or reduce the amount of real estate speculation purchases from outsiders especially, the province implemented a speculation tax, which has also become known as the “Cabin Tax”.

While Bond sees a need to control abuses in the real estate sector, she also stated that this tax affects those who fall into the category of second property owners, who have not acquired these properties for speculation, yet have to pay the tax. This includes individuals or families who, for example, may have inherited a cabin or second property, or who own a cabin at a lakeside for their own enjoyment.

“It also affects developers and investors,” says Bond, adding that they have seen major projects being pulled back, especially in the Kelowna and Kootenay regions because of the tax. Bond says that the tax policy needs to be clarified and applied geographically so that innocent investors are not punished.

Trans Mountain Project

“I believe in sustainable and responsible development,” commented Bond regarding the Kinder Morgan pipeline. However, transitioning the project from the private sector to a tax-funded project has put a further burden on public dollars. Bond feels that this sets an unstable precedent.

“It’s not the only project that will be affected by climate in B.C.,” she said, adding that the outcome sends a message to investors of “Don’t come to B.C.”

“We have to find a way to develop and generate economic development using our natural resources.”

Tourism Tax

Another issue of concern is the hotel tax, that charges an extra tax to cooperating hoteliers and communities that have agreed to participate. The money from this tax goes toward tourism marketing for the community.

The tax itself is not Bond’s concern; rather, it is the fact that the provincial government is considering allowing communities to use the funds for other projects, such as affordable housing.

“Don’t get me wrong,” says Bond, reiterating the fact of the need for affordable housing. She just doesn’t think that funds from one sector should be directed to others.

Tourism itself is a big mainstay in the province and therefore needs to be maintained. Diverting dollars from the industry to other sectors risks diminishing the tourist regions’ ability to attract tourists and visitors.

Community Benefits Agreement

The Community Benefits Agreement is a new labour framework that requires workers on any public infrastructure project to join a specific trade union.

“Our family was raised on Union wages,” says Bond, adding her respect for the role and need of unions.

Her concern with the requirement is its restrictiveness.

“In order to work, you have to sign up and pay union dues to a specific union, otherwise, you are excluded.”

This, of course, has the potential of opening doors to exclusive control of workers through pro-government unions and diminishes the rights of other unions and workers.

Species at Risk

There is a move to restrict access to large areas of land for species at risk. Again, Bond is not against this in principle, but rather how the approach is taken.

In an effort to expand habitat protection, the government may erect an emergency order prohibiting access to large swathes of land, even if there is no evidence of species inhabiting the area, whether currently or in the past.

This could present an issue of land sharing with tourism and local users of terrain for recreational purposes. Bond feels there needs to be specific recommendations at the provincial level so that one policy regarding one sector does not override and unduly affect another.

And The Big One – Electoral Representation

The issue, however, of greatest concern expressed by MLA Bond is the proposed and upcoming electoral proportional representation changes. According to Bond, the Green Party and the NDP will be moving toward electoral reform by the fall that will be based on results from voters themselves on how they want the system to work.

This fall people should expect a package in the mail with options to choose between different election models. Bond strongly exhorts everyone to do some digging before making any decisions because not all of the choices or implications are clear.

“Geography alone is an issue.”

Using her own riding as an example, Bond commented on how much time and effort it takes to cover large areas of representation, especially in more interior and rural areas where population bases are scattered, and the absolute need to have someone who is familiar with the issues and concerns to be the one to represent that population. She gave a couple of examples.

First is the ‘Party Lists’ in which the Party puts names on a list and then a particular person is assigned to a territory by the Party, even one not necessarily voted in by residents and who therefore may have no idea of the needs and concerns of that population.

Another is the ‘50% + 1 wins.’ While this might sound reasonable (someone who gets at least over 50% of votes should win – right?), that is not necessarily how the formula works. Bond explained that in this model the thresholds have been removed. So, for example, that 50% + 1 might actually represent 50% +1 out of a 10% base. A large population such as is found in Vancouver or Victoria can easily swamp any other outcome from areas that are sparsely populated, such as ours in the north. Without a threshold barrier, this means that largely condensed voting areas are more likely to override even those areas that are substantially larger but sparsely populated. Another one she mentioned is called “First Past the Post” – a myth she says that people can pick who serves them.

In summation, Bond exhorted people to read up on these options themselves, material that she just did not have the time to cover in detail.

“Regions such as ours, the northern and rural, need someone who is acquainted with and concerned for the needs of the people.”

She used School District representation as a comparison.

“We fought hard to have a separate rural representative within School District 57 on our behalf so that our unique needs and concerns could be represented at the board level. Now make sure that you have someone ready to sit in that seat.”

Bond has served this area well. She is into her fifth term and so is well acquainted firsthand with the issues. She could not stress enough the importance of getting informed and involved in the upcoming electoral process.

“Get engaged, get informed, and read about the models!”