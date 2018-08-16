McBride Court Briefs - August 10, 2018

For the one case for ticket infractions against accused Alan Marty Loring listed on the docket, the Conservation Officer from Prince George issuing the ticket appeared; however, the accused did not, therefore the judge deemed the violation as undisputed and the fine of $230 was imposed.

There were six traffic cases for which two were withdrawn by the Crown, one asked for adjournment to the next sitting date of Oct. 5, 2018 while one had their ticket modified and had a fine of $196 applied and was given to Sept 30, 2018 to pay. Regarding the remaining two traffic violations, the Crown requested that the tickets be withdrawn as the accused had made alternate measures by paying an equivalent amount of the fine to a local charitable organization.

For the case against the accused Bruce Patrick Albert on three charges of uttering or using counterfeit money, and three charges of possession of counterfeit money, the accused did not appear; however, Counsel appeared on his behalf by telephone as the accused was in Terrace. There was a request to move the matter to the next sitting (Oct. 5). The Crown Prosecutor C. Risley requested and the Judge issued a Bench Warrant, which was to be held until the Oct. 5 court date.

For the accused Philip Edward Aslin on two charges of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, the accused had entered not guilty pleas at a prior court date; the matter was to be referred to the Judicial Case Manager (JCM) to set a date which seemed to not yet be done. The matter was again referred to the JCM to set a trial date, and the matter was adjourned to the Oct. 5 court date for follow up.

For charges against accused Peter Freeman (a.k.a King Peter the First) on a charge of assault, the accused did not appear. The Crown requested and the Judge agreed to issue an Unendorsed Bench Warrant.

On a charge for accused Richard Elliott Oscar Giroux of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, the accused did not appear, and the matter was set over to the Oct. 5 court date with an Endorsed Bench Warrant requested by the Crown and granted with it to be held until the Oct. 5 court date.

For the accused Kurtis Robert Johnson on a charge of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, the accused plead guilty to a lesser charge of driving without a licence and received a $500 fine and surcharge of 15% ($75) which was requested by the Crown and agreed to by Judge Brecknell.

On a charge of deal with identity document without lawful excuse and four charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, accused Jeffrey Daniel Kokonis received a Stay of Proceedings from the Court as requested by the Crown.

For the matter of an Application for Prohibition Order for accused Garrett David Levere, Deputy Counsel S. Buckley requested adjournment to the Oct. 5 sitting to allow the accused to seek legal counsel, which was granted.

For the accused Jerrold Wayne Lewis for assault, the accused had entered a not guilty plea and the matter was referred to the JCM to set a one-day trial date which was confirmed as set for Dec. 7, 2018.

For the accused Adam Niall Maginn on a charge of breach of undertaking or recognizance and a charge of Criminal Harassment, his Legal Counsel S. Buckley requested and received an adjournment to Oct. 5, 2018.

For accused Derek Arthur Mitchell Jr., on a charge of criminal harassment on the docket, Counsel had entered a not guilty plea; the matter was to be referred to the JCM to set a one-day trial date to be confirmed by the next Court date sitting Oct. 5.

For accused Mark Wade Stephenson on a charge of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, no fixed date for trial had been set, therefore the matter was referred to the JCM to set a trial date to be confirmed at the Oct. 5 sitting date.

For the accused Steven Richard Stewart on a charge of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, as the accused was in custody in Prince George and was set to appear in Provincial Court there on Aug. 15, the Crown requested that the file be sent to Prince George for that date and the Crown requested that the accused have his bail revoked.

For the accused Jacob Wayne Suvee on three charges of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, the accused did not appear and an Endorsed Bench Warrant was requested by the Crown and granted.

For the case of Shane Elliott Wood on an Application for Prohibition Order, the matter was set over to the Oct. 5 court date as an arraignment hearing.

There was also an appearance by Christopher Garro and Megan Rider, both brought into the Court while handcuffed and in shackles. They were not on the original docket and they were both referred to Prince George for Mon. Aug. 13 for appearance at a Bail Hearing while they were remaining in custody. Judge Brecknell also issued a No Contact Order for both parties between themselves. They were both later transferred to Prince George by the Sherriff.

There was also one case on the Family Court List that was heard by Judge Brecknell.