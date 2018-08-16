Museum offers more than just treats

Zach Schneider and Ellie Deuling are the two student workers at the Museum this year. They prepare and host a Children’s Heritage Summer Program at the museum held every Thursday in which they do a themed craft or event based on historical items from the Museum. In this way the children learn history firsthand.

The Museum hires two students for the summertime, made possible by grants that partly subsidize their wages. Interested students must apply and undergo an interview for the position. This is Zach’s third year, the last two serving as administrative assistant.

Aside from providing the public with access to a wonderful museum as well as touring exhibits, it also provides experience and employment for young people in the community, as well as programs for children.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Left to right: Museum student workers Zach Schneider and Ellie Deuling did a wonderful job serving the public at the annual Blueberry Tea. Zach graduated this year from VSS with awards from LDM, VCF, Chamber of Commerce and CBT. He will be leaving at the end of the summer to attend the University of Victoria to study Computer Science. Ellie is entering Grade 11 at VSS. Great kids doing a great job.