Lettin’ Loose at the Legion

Even though the busy summer season seems to be taking up everyone's time, the Valemount Legion was able to bring in some quality performers. On July 30, Peter Light, a Celtic, Country, Folk, Indie, Pop, Rock, songwriter artist from Guelph, Ontario stopped in Valemount during his western Canada Tour. Local musician Janey Weeks wowed the crowd with her opening performance. August 8, Danny Bell and his Disappointments along with Salt Water Hank, both performers from Prince George, teamed up to entertain the attendees with their original bluegrass tunes.

The Legion is actively seeking local performers to entertain during Friday Night Live. Please call Pete Pearson if you would like to get on the schedule.

On Saturday, September 8 the Athabasca Barn Burners and Del Suelo will be on stage with the show starting at 9 p.m.

October 13 Doc MacLean Blues Band will take the stage and on Friday, October 19 Valemount Legion will be hosting our first Annual Oktoberfest, complete with traditional German cuisine. More information and tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

Janey Weeks performed some of her own songs during the opening act of the Peter Light concert on Monday, July 30. Marie Birkbeck photo