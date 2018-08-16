Riders for a cause

Thursday evening, Aug. 2 the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion Br. 266 hosted the Military Police Motorcycle Riders. They enjoyed a supper, took a tour of the upstairs Legion Museum, and gave some talks on their cause and to receive donations. The group is celebrating 10 years of riding raising funds for blind children. BC Representative Yves Ouellett presented Legion President Pete Pearson with a commemorative plaque which read “For 10 years we have ridden this great country, Raising awareness and money for visually challenged children. You have stood by us year in and year out and for that we are indebted to you. You give new meaning to “Giving Back”. For that we will forever hold you in our hearts and our memories.” It ends with “A Person Never Stands so Tall as When They Kneel to Help a Child.”

The group also enjoyed a breakfast at the Legion on Friday morning before heading out to their next destination.

Mike Hodgson gave an interview to VCTV’s Michael Peters outlining the work they do. Visit Military Police National Motorcycle Relay – Canada.ca. Dianne St. Jean photo