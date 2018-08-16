NIPC takes defensive action against invasive species in Valemount

In this area we’ve become acquainted with the B.C. invasive mussel defence program as evidenced by compulsory traffic stops of vehicles of boats and marine vessels, often seen throughout the summer at the pullout just north of Valemount.

One of the Cyphocleonus achates (weevils) released last week around Valemount by Northwest Invasive Plant Council Communications & Outreach Assistant Korie Marshall. The root feeding beetle or weevil is the biocontrol agent of knapweed.

The province in fact has waged a good war against invasive species of all kinds. Part of this involves educating the public about the harm that invasive species present to our natural environment.

And while it seems obvious that invasive zebra and quagga mussels negatively impact the environment by clogging pipes and creating dense clumps that ruin surfaces, it sometimes is more difficult for us to visualize how some familiar-looking plants, whether wild or in gardens, can be considered to be harmful or invasive.

A booth set up by the Northwest Invasive Plant Council at the Valemount Farmer’s Market provides a lot of information on various invasive species. Dianne St. Jean photo

One example is knapweed. According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO) there are two types – Diffuse knapweed and Spotted knapweed.

Diffuse knapweed has hairy, greyish-green, split leaves on many branches growing from a single upright stem. The flowers are white or sometimes purple.

Spotted knapweed has hairy, deeply-cut leaves and purple flowers (occasionally white) on one or more upright stems.

Both types have a taproot and grow to around one metre in height, and both are a major concern in the Omineca, Peace River, Kootenay, Okanagan, Thompson, and Cariboo regions.

So what is the harm?

Spotted knapweed is a prolific seed producer, with individual plants producing up to 140,000 seeds per square metre.

Seeds and plant fragments make their way into hay and the undercarriages of vehicles, allowing for new infestations over great distances.

Diffuse knapweed plants can produce up to 18,000 seeds that can remain dormant in the soil for years. Both types are spread by wind, livestock and people.

Knapweed chokes out desirable forage for livestock and wildlife and increases soil erosion.

It can also ruin the industry of soil suppliers if that soil is found to be contaminated, as purchasers require good quality soil for specific projects.

Contact with spotted knapweed can also cause skin irritation.

Because of the nature of the plant (they are bi-annual and are diffuse), they are difficult to treat with herbicides. Notwithstanding, it is preferable to avoid the use of harmful chemicals wherever possible.

So what is the safest solution?

The best option is the use of a ‘natural enemy’ to the species; in this case the Cyphocleonus achates, or root feeding weevil.

The weevil feeds on the roots of Spotted or Diffuse knapweed, and while it takes somewhere between five to seven years before there may be any noticeable control, it’s worth the effort.

Recently Korie Marshall of the Northwest Invasive Plant Council released over 350 of the little critters around the Valemount area.

“We have mostly Spotted knapweed in the Valemount area, but there are a few sites identified with Diffuse knapweed as well,” says Marshall.

The Council will also be watching to see how well the weevils survive our winters.

The populations that have been released in BC originate in Austria, Hungary and Romania.