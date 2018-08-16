Through The Lens With Leon Lorenz Aug. 16/18

The wild kingdom doesn't give up its best-kept secrets very easily as in filming at 50 feet a black bear family cooling off in a small spring-fed pool in the forest. A packed trail to and from the pool indicated to me the bears were coming here to drink and get refreshed. I strapped a remote trail camera to a nearby tree which captured a bear going for a dip in the pool. Moments later the bruin boldly walks up to the camera and rips it off the tree and drops it on the ground. Patience finally pays off for me after many failed attempts to capture intimate bear footage here at the pool. One fine hot day the bears suddenly appear and I film some of the rarest black bear footage of my life.

