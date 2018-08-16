Help has arrived!

Over 600 wildfires are burning in the province, taxing the resources and energy of local and regional firefighters.

Declaring an official state of emergency means that extra resources can be requested from the federal government.

And that is just what has happened.

In response to the State of Emergency, troops from the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry began pouring into Valemount’s Recreation Centre just before 6:00 pm, where they will stay for at least one night awaiting further orders.

The troops have come in response to a request for assistance from B.C.