Boundary Expansion options for VGDR presented at Open House

“You will have impacts and costs to your community whether the resort is part of your community or not – better to be included, then you receive benefits and have more influence.” – Advice from other municipalities situated near a resort

On Monday evening, Aug. 27 and again the following evening at the Regular Council Meeting in Valemount, Mayor and Council, residents and stakeholders were presented with findings of a Boundary Expansion Study in relation to potential impacts of the Valemount Glacier Destination Resort (VGDR) on the village.

The findings were presented by Dan Adamson of R. Radloff and Associates, an engineering and planning firm from Prince George.

The study was initiated and paid for by the Village, some of those funds being provided through grants. Both the Village and the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George provided information for the study. Project proponents did not provide funds or input.

The purpose for the study was to know what options might be available in regards to boundary expansion because of the resort, and what effect these would have in relation to governance, taxations, and services of each option.

At this point the Village is simply gathering information for review. When they do make a decision in relation to boundary expansion in relation to the resort, they will then consult residents and stakeholders for feedback before finalization.

“VGDR is becoming a reality”

Although VGDR doesn’t physically exist as yet, says the study, it is becoming a reality, and Valemount is already seeing impacts.

VGDR has a target opening of the resort for December 2020 and bare land sales are projected for 2021.

Three options presented

Adamson presented three different options for boundary expansion.

Option 1 is that the proposed project area stays within the jurisdiction of the RDFFG, and no annexation to the Village; Option 2 is that the VGDR Base Area would become a satellite of Valemount; and Option 3 is for the boundary expansion to include what is called the contiguous area – land that belongs to RDFFG (approx. 14.2 km2 or 1,420 hectares), as well as the Base Area of VGDR. This would also include the Valemount airport.

Pros & Cons

The study looked at hypothetical changes in tax rates and tax revenues for each option, as well as potential changes in services (including costs to the Village) such as: road maintenance, solid waste collection, utilities (water and sewer), building inspection, bylaw enforcement, planning and development, and general administration and Council.

These impacts would not only be as a result of VGDR, but would influence the resort as well.

Before examining each scenario, there was a review of how the property tax system works.

Tax rates are determined by a municipality’s upcoming annual budget needs, and Council approves the amount accordingly.

At the same time BC Assessment Authority submits its own property assessments. Tax rates are adjusted to each property class based on these in order to reach the tax revenue that is needed.

In other words, what you pay in taxes depends on the amount of tax revenue needed by the municipality and other governments each year to meet budget costs, and the assessed value across all the properties. (Note: If the value of your property goes up, it does not necessarily mean your taxes go up).

When an area is added then budgets are revised to cover projected costs for extra services to the additional areas.

For example, if Option 3 was chosen, then the Village would likely have to take on planning and development and road maintenance costs, as well as solid waste collection.

The estimated added cost that would have to be covered by the Village seems substantial (a projected $656,801 after revenue from fees, based on 2017 rates).

It would also change the electoral representation.

At the same time residential class rates would be revised to reflect new assessment values.

The best option

Overall, it appears that Option 2, the Base Area of the resort being annexed to the Village, would be the best choice.

Although the projected costs to Valemount and property tax revenues would initially increase for the first few years and continue to rise until Phase 1 is completed, tax revenue will

begin to flow from the resort area and increase until eventually, Valemount residents may well see a decrease in their residential taxes (because of the extra revenue from the resort to the village).

Recommendations

R. Radloff’s recommendations based on these projections is for the Village to consider annexation of VGDR when Phase 1 has progressed substantially. By this time, there will be a reduced risk of the resort not completing development.

The timing would also allow for enough assessed value at the resort to offset added costs to the Village, and yet would be early enough to support and influence resort development and any servicing agreements.

However, it would provide sufficient timing before any significant residential development occurs.

Comments and concerns

There were some comments and concerns raised at the Open House after the Monday evening presentation, including that the study appears to only focus on financial impacts of the resort, and not the social impacts, including the need for affordable housing, especially as residential property values are expected to substantially increase.

There was concern that some people may eventually not be able to afford their current residences.

These increases will not only likely affect current residents, but also people who want to come in to Valemount.

These are issues that will have to be addressed once the Village makes its decision. Although the study did come up with what is perceived to be the best option, it will be some time before the Village makes any decision, and it will be consulting residents and stakeholders at each stage.