Rocky Mountain Rangers meet at Valemount

A group of 20 Rocky Mountain (RM) Rangers from Kamloops and Prince George, including regimental Sgt. Major Gerald R. Colgan and commanding officer Lt. Col. Normand Dionne, congregated at Valemount this last weekend for meetings at the Best Western Inn & Suites.

Valemount appears to be the perfect place for them to meet, being halfway between PG and Kamloops.

Starting early Saturday morning, Aug. 25, the meetings began with an official greeting by Mayor Jeannette Townsend, who read out this quote in her address:

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering, if during their life on earth, they made a difference in the world. But, Soldiers don’t have that problem.”

The Rangers are army reserve units of civilian soldiers. Many are students or unemployed, who want to give their time to serve their community and country.

The mandate of the Regiment is to train soldiers to a certain level in order to support regular forces. For example, when troops from Edmonton went to Latvia and Poland, they requested support from reservists. In fact, the Rangers deployed such a considerable amount of soldiers to augment the Afghanistan mission, they were given a battle honour.

Their other role is to be ready to support any requests from civilian authorities, such as in fighting wildfires (this is what Valemount’s former CAO Adam Davey was doing on the weekend, and so was unable to attend with the others).

Altogether the entire regiment consists of 124 members.

Cpl. Elijah Macaluso commented that while driving into Valemount, he noticed that we have some of the cleanest fireguards he has seen – commendations to Valemount Community Forest management.

Perhaps Valemount will continue to be honoured every year with the presence of these fine men and women.