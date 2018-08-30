2018 Mount Terry Fox Trek

Planners and participants of the annual Mount Terry Fox Trek met at the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion hall on the weekend of August 17 and 18.

Laszlo Dombai (left) with son Robert, just six years old, and wife Andrea made the journey from southern BC to participate in the hike for the second year in a row.

On Friday evening, hikers and guides met to discuss the schedule and grab a T-Shirt and maybe some supper in anticipation of the next day’s event.

The hall once again played host on Saturday evening after the hike, giving participants an opportunity to share their experiences.

The trail on Mt. Terry Fox itself is a challenge, and that challenge was added to this year by the smoke-laden air from the incessant wildfires burning across the province.

That, however, didn’t seem to impede a total of 29 hikers from giving it all they could.

Kirsten Fox was available Friday evening at the Legion to go through hiking plans and answer any questions for the next day’s trek. Dianne St. Jean photo

As in other years, those aiming for the Summit/Repeater Ridge met at about 6:00 on Saturday morning, August 18. That hike usually takes about eleven or twelve hours to complete.

The shorter option to the Viewpoint and back usually takes about three to four hours and sets off at 9:00 a.m.

The trek raises money and commemorates Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope for cancer research.

This was the event’s fourth year.