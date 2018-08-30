- Home
2018 Mount Terry Fox Trek
Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
On Friday evening, hikers and guides met to discuss the schedule and grab a T-Shirt and maybe some supper in anticipation of the next day’s event.
The hall once again played host on Saturday evening after the hike, giving participants an opportunity to share their experiences.
The trail on Mt. Terry Fox itself is a challenge, and that challenge was added to this year by the smoke-laden air from the incessant wildfires burning across the province.
That, however, didn’t seem to impede a total of 29 hikers from giving it all they could.
As in other years, those aiming for the Summit/Repeater Ridge met at about 6:00 on Saturday morning, August 18. That hike usually takes about eleven or twelve hours to complete.
The shorter option to the Viewpoint and back usually takes about three to four hours and sets off at 9:00 a.m.
The trek raises money and commemorates Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope for cancer research.
This was the event’s fourth year.