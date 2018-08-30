It’s no joke

It seems though, that these days in Canada, what used to be considered ludicrous is increasingly becoming the norm.

“Hey, did you hear the one about….?” When we hear that phrase we presume we’re about to hear a joke.

When it’s about things that are what I call ‘stupid but innocent’, that’s one thing; but when evil is not only taken lightly, but given pity, that’s a signal that our society is really in trouble.

Take, as an example, the case of Christopher Garnier, who murdered an off-duty female police officer and dumped her body in a compost bin. Poor thing is now suffering from trauma from the incident, so now he is receiving treatment for PTSD – and, he doesn’t even have to pay for the treatment! Veterans Affairs Canada is footing the bill (which means that really, we, the taxpayers, are paying for it). What an insult to those who genuinely serve our country.

The case is so ludicrous that when you first hear it, you want to think, “This is a joke, right?”

It reminds me of a song on the radio I’d hear when I was growing up. Funny, yet unfortunately, oh so true..

The Snake – by Al Wilson

On her way to work one morning

Down the path alongside the lake

A tender hearted woman saw a poor half frozen snake

His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew

"Oh well," she cried, "I'll take you in and I'll take care of you"

"Take me in oh tender woman

Take me in, for heaven's sake

Take me in oh tender woman, " sighed the snake

She wrapped him up all cozy in a curvature of silk

And then laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk

Now she hurried home from work that night as soon as she arrived

She found that pretty snake she'd taking in had been revived

"Take me in, oh tender woman

Take me in, for heaven's sake

Take me in oh tender woman, " sighed the snake

Now she clutched him to her bosom, "You're so beautiful," she cried

"But if I hadn't brought you in by now you might have died"

Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight

But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite

"Take me in, oh tender woman

Take me in, for heaven's sake

Take me in oh tender woman, " sighed the snake

"I saved you," cried that woman

"And you've bit me even, why?

You know your bite is poisonous and now I'm going to die"

"Oh shut up, silly woman," said the reptile with a grin

"You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in

"Take me in, oh tender woman

Take me in, for heaven's sake

Take me in oh tender woman, " sighed the snake

Canada is known to be a country of peace and mercy, to the point that there are even jokes about us apologizing for everything.

But when we can no longer distinguish between good and evil, right and wrong, when there is no longer any balance between mercy and justice, when the rights of victims are less important than the rights of criminals, or when the very people who intentionally harm others are supported by money from law-abiding citizens (through taxes) in the name of feeling sorry for them because (let’s see, let’s pick from the popular list) they’re poor, or angry or frustrated, or feeling bad about themselves… it no longer is a joke.