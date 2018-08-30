OP-ED - Tiny House Warriors Mountain Music Festival inspiring

My group of four from the Okanagan travelled up to take part. Before going, we asked our networks of family and friends for the donation of vegetables and fruit from our agricultural area, and so our trip began in a heavily loaded food-mobile!

In their own words, The Tiny House Warriors (THW) are “a growing grassroots Indigenous-led resistance movement… part of a strategic mission to stop the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline by building tiny houses on wheels in the path of the pipeline route… We stand resolutely together against any and all threats to our lands, the wildlife and the waterways.”

This group is led by members of the formidable Manuel family of Chase, BC; with Kanahus Manuel, a very charismatic young woman, as their main spokesperson. Other THWs include Kanahus’ mother, her sisters, their children, and other family and community members.

The Mountain Music Festival featured elders, musicians, drummers, and indigenous allies from other parts of Canada, including the Coast, as well as the US, including people who had been part of the Standing Rock protest.

The content of the song lyrics and speeches was thought-provoking and inspiring - and also just plain fun to rock out to. Although settler allies like ourselves were present, this was clearly an event organized by indigenous people and for indigenous people - to encourage, affirm and support their own courageous leaders, as they continue to act to protect lands and waters.

As is often the case in these indigenous-organized events, all festival attendees were invited to a salmon feast, and it felt good to the four of us that we could pay the THW in-kind - with a gift of fresh, local and healthy food, contributed by many supporters who could not be there in person.

The view of Mt Robson had been blocked by heavy smoke up until the time of the concert, but it cleared just as the concert began, to the point where the entire majestic mountain was revealed; then, the next morning, the smoke set in again.

I was very moved by this experience. The Secwepemc people, being the original and long-standing caretakers of this land, have a natural right to take the lead in protesting this pipeline that threatens their animals, waters and lands. They are defending their traditional territory, but through this local action, they defend the planet, and all of us who live on it.

These pipelines are pressure points by which we might force a reluctant mainstream society, economy, and political leadership, to make the absolutely necessary transition to a fossil fuel free future, where our climate might have a chance of stabilizing, and all of us might have a chance of passing a positive future on to our children and grandchildren.

These THW, who are mostly women - and mothers of young children – are incredibly brave. They are also vulnerable, being under attack by forces much more powerful than themselves through social media. I am inspired to do whatever it takes to support them, and hope that support from others in interior BC will build in the months to come.

Mary Stockdale

Vernon, BC.